US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
NEW YORK Oct 10 U.S. stocks rose on Monday as energy shares gained with oil prices and as Apple jumped following problems with rival Samsung Electronics Co Ltd's Note 7 phone.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 88.89 points, or 0.49 percent, to 18,329.38, the S&P 500 gained 9.93 points, or 0.46 percent, to 2,163.67 and the Nasdaq Composite added 36.27 points, or 0.69 percent, to 5,328.67. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)