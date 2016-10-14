NEW YORK Oct 14 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday, with gains in financial shares offset by healthcare declines.

Comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen about ways the U.S. economy may still be falling short weighed on the market in late trading.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 39.98 points, or 0.22 percent, to 18,138.92, the S&P 500 gained 0.52 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,133.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.83 points, or 0.02 percent, to 5,214.16. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)