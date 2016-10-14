BRIEF-Jain Irrigation Systems completes investment in 2 micro-irrigation dealers
* Says completion of investment in micro irrigation dealers - AVI & IDC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Oct 14 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday, with gains in financial shares offset by healthcare declines.
Comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen about ways the U.S. economy may still be falling short weighed on the market in late trading.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 39.98 points, or 0.22 percent, to 18,138.92, the S&P 500 gained 0.52 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,133.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.83 points, or 0.02 percent, to 5,214.16. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
May 16 Below are the ratings awarded by India Ratings and Research Private Ltd (India Ratings), formerly known as Fitch Ratings India for local debt instruments as of May 15, 2017. COMPANY INSTRUMENT RATING AMOUNT MOVEMENT (RS.MLN) ------ ---------- ------ ------ --------- SHORT TERM RATINGS: -------------------