NEW YORK Oct 18 The S&P 500 posted its best day this month on Tuesday on the heels of solid earnings reports from names such as UnitedHealth and Netflix that put overall profits on track to snap a four-quarter streak of declines.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 75.47 points, or 0.42 percent, to 18,161.87, the S&P 500 gained 13.09 points, or 0.62 percent, to 2,139.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 44.01 points, or 0.85 percent, to 5,243.84. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)