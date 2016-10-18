NEW YORK Oct 18 The S&P 500 posted its best day
this month on Tuesday on the heels of solid earnings reports
from names such as UnitedHealth and Netflix that put overall
profits on track to snap a four-quarter streak of declines.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 75.47 points,
or 0.42 percent, to 18,161.87, the S&P 500 gained 13.09
points, or 0.62 percent, to 2,139.59 and the Nasdaq Composite
added 44.01 points, or 0.85 percent, to 5,243.84.
(Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)