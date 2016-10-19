NEW YORK Oct 19 U.S. stocks notched a second straight day of gains on Wednesday, as climbing oil prices lifted the energy sector and earnings from Morgan Stanley provided a boost to financials.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 40.95 points, or 0.23 percent, to 18,202.89, the S&P 500 gained 4.72 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,144.32 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.58 points, or 0.05 percent, to 5,246.41. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)