US STOCKS-Wall St rises as oil price jump boosts energy shares
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK Oct 28 U.S. stocks declined in a volatile session on Friday but were able to partially recover from a sharp drop spurred by news the FBI will review more emails related to Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton's private email use.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 7.74 points, or 0.04 percent, to 18,161.94, the S&P 500 lost 6.58 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,126.46 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.87 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,190.10. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Updates to open)
May 15 U.S. stocks opened higher on Monday as a rise in oil prices soothed some nerves following a massive cyber attack that locked up 200,000 computers in more than 150 countries.