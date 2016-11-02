Japan's Nikkei hits 17-mth high on sagging yen, higher Wall Street
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 17-month high on Tuesday, drawing support from a sagging yen and Wall Street hitting record highs overnight.
NEW YORK Nov 2 The S&P 500 ended lower on Wednesday for a seventh straight session, its longest such streak in five years, as the Federal Reserve signaled it could hike interest rates in December and the uncertain U.S. election continued to cloud the market's outlook.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 76.91 points, or 0.43 percent, to 17,960.19, the S&P 500 lost 13.76 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,097.96 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 48.01 points, or 0.93 percent, to 5,105.57.
The S&P 500 closed below the 2,100 level for the first time since July 7. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
TOKYO, May 16 Japan's Nikkei share average rose to a 17-month high on Tuesday, drawing support from a sagging yen and Wall Street hitting record highs overnight.
May 16 The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0138 GMT. CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 113.600 113.77 +0.15 Sing dlr 1.397 1.3975 +0.04 Taiwan dlr 30.080 30.158 +0.26 Korean won 1119.200 1123.6 +0.39 Baht 34.470 34.535 +