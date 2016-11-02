NEW YORK Nov 2 The S&P 500 ended lower on Wednesday for a seventh straight session, its longest such streak in five years, as the Federal Reserve signaled it could hike interest rates in December and the uncertain U.S. election continued to cloud the market's outlook.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 76.91 points, or 0.43 percent, to 17,960.19, the S&P 500 lost 13.76 points, or 0.65 percent, to 2,097.96 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 48.01 points, or 0.93 percent, to 5,105.57.

The S&P 500 closed below the 2,100 level for the first time since July 7. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)