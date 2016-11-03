US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
NEW YORK Nov 3 The S&P 500 fell for an eighth straight session on Thursday, its longest losing streak since the 2008 financial crisis, as Facebook shares weighed and investors grappled with uncertainty over next week's U.S. presidential election.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 28.49 points, or 0.16 percent, to 17,931.15, the S&P 500 lost 9.25 points, or 0.44 percent, to 2,088.69 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 47.16 points, or 0.92 percent, to 5,058.41. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)