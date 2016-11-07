NEW YORK Nov 7 Wall Street surged on the eve of the U.S. presidential election, with Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's prospects brightening after the FBI said it would not press criminal charges against her over the use of a private email server.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 371.32 points, or 2.08 percent, to 18,259.6, the S&P 500 gained 46.3 points, or 2.22 percent, to 2,131.48 and the Nasdaq Composite added 119.80 points, or 2.37 percent, to 5,166.17. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by James Dalgleish)