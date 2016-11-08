Nov 8 U.S. stocks rose for a second straight session on Tuesday as investors bet Democrat Hillary Clinton would probably win the U.S. presidential election.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 72.90 points, or 0.4 percent, to 18,332.50, the S&P 500 gained 8.02 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,139.54 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.32 points, or 0.53 percent, to 5,193.49. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Dan Grebler)