China Stocks-Factors to watch on Tuesday
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 22.3 pct
NEW YORK Nov 9 U.S. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday in a dramatic turnaround from deep overnight losses as Wall Street digested the upset presidential election victory of Republican Donald Trump.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 255.27 points, or 1.39 percent, to 18,588.01, the S&P 500 gained 23.52 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,163.08 and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.58 points, or 1.11 percent, to 5,251.07. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* HK->Shanghai Connect daily quota used 6.8 pct, Shanghai->HK daily quota used 22.3 pct
HONG KONG, May 16 Asian stocks are set to rise in opening trade on Tuesday following overnight gains on Wall Street, while oil is set to extend a week-long rally after major producers Saudi Arabia and Russia said supply cuts needed to continue into 2018.