NEW YORK Nov 9 U.S. stocks rose sharply on Wednesday in a dramatic turnaround from deep overnight losses as Wall Street digested the upset presidential election victory of Republican Donald Trump.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 255.27 points, or 1.39 percent, to 18,588.01, the S&P 500 gained 23.52 points, or 1.1 percent, to 2,163.08 and the Nasdaq Composite added 57.58 points, or 1.11 percent, to 5,251.07. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by James Dalgleish)