NEW YORK Nov 10 Bank stocks and industrials surged on Thursday, pushing the Dow to a record closing high, while Apple and other technology shares sank as Wall Street rearranged its bets to benefit from Donald Trump's presidency.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 218.73 points, or 1.18 percent, to 18,808.42, the S&P 500 had gained 4.31 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,167.57 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 42.28 points, or 0.81 percent, to 5,208.80. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)