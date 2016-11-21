Nov 21 All three major U.S. stock indexes finished at record highs on Monday, extending the market's post-election rally as energy and other commodity-related shares gained and Facebook led a jump in technology.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 88.76 points, or 0.47 percent, to 18,956.69, the S&P 500 gained 16.28 points, or 0.75 percent, to 2,198.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 47.35 points, or 0.89 percent, to 5,368.86. (Reporting By Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)