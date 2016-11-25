UPDATE 2-India's top bank SBI Q4 net profit jumps but outlook clouded after units' merger
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 25 Wall Street's three main indexes closed at record highs on Friday, helped by gains in consumer staples and technology stocks as investors hunted for bargains in a post-election rally.
The Dow Jones industrial average rose 68.96 points, or 0.36 percent, to 19,152.14, the S&P 500 gained 8.61 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,213.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.24 points, or 0.34 percent, to 5,398.92. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Shares rise after results (Adds details from press conference, analyst comment)
* Experts foresee tax compliance to be major challenge (Recasts, adds details, quotes)