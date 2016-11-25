SAN FRANCISCO Nov 25 Wall Street's three main indexes closed at record highs on Friday, helped by gains in consumer staples and technology stocks as investors hunted for bargains in a post-election rally.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 68.96 points, or 0.36 percent, to 19,152.14, the S&P 500 gained 8.61 points, or 0.39 percent, to 2,213.33 and the Nasdaq Composite added 18.24 points, or 0.34 percent, to 5,398.92. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Chris Reese)