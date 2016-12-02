US STOCKS-Wall St rises as oil price jump boosts energy shares
* Indexes up: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.24 pct, Nasdaq 0.19 pct (Updates to open)
NEW YORK Dec 2 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday after a payrolls report did little to alter expectations for an interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve this month and bank stocks cooled.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 20.75 points, or 0.11 percent, to 19,171.18, the S&P 500 had gained 0.95 point, or 0.04 percent, to 2,192.03 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 4.55 points, or 0.09 percent, to 5,255.65. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)
