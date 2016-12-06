US STOCKS-Stocks pare gains after fresh reports on Washington Russia probe
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
NEW YORK Dec 6 U.S. stocks ended higher on Tuesday as telecom stalwarts AT&T and Verizon gained and bank shares added to their torrid post-election rally, helping the Dow set another record closing high.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 35.06 points, or 0.18 percent, to 19,251.3, the S&P 500 gained 7.53 points, or 0.34 percent, to 2,212.24 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.11 points, or 0.45 percent, to 5,333.00. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* NY Times: Trump said firing Comey relieved "great pressure"
* Indexes up: Dow 0.9 pct, S&P 0.96 pct, Nasdaq 0.82 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes byline)