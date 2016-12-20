NEW YORK Dec 20 The Dow and Nasdaq Composite closed at record highs on Tuesday in a rally fueled by optimism about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's policies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 90.71 points, or 0.46 percent, to 19,973.77, the S&P 500 gained 8.2 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,270.73 and the Nasdaq Composite added 26.50 points, or 0.49 percent, to 5,483.94. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)