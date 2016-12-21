US STOCKS-Wall St hit records as technology, energy stocks rise
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes bylines)
NEW YORK Dec 21 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with healthcare and real estate shares losing ground a day after the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit record highs.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.87 points, or 0.15 percent, to 19,943.75, the S&P 500 lost 5.47 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,265.29 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.51 points, or 0.23 percent, to 5,471.43. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.37 pct, S&P 0.39 pct, Nasdaq 0.37 pct (Updates to late afternoon, adds commentary, changes bylines)
* Indexes up: Dow 0.39 pct, S&P 0.42 pct, Nasdaq 0.35 pct (Updates to early afternoon)