NEW YORK Dec 21 U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday, with healthcare and real estate shares losing ground a day after the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit record highs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.87 points, or 0.15 percent, to 19,943.75, the S&P 500 lost 5.47 points, or 0.24 percent, to 2,265.29 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 12.51 points, or 0.23 percent, to 5,471.43. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)