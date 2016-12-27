NEW YORK Dec 27 U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday, supported by upbeat consumer and housing data, in one of the lowest-volume sessions of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.89 points, or 0.07 percent, to 19,948.7, the S&P 500 gained 5.08 points, or 0.22 percent, to 2,268.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 24.75 points, or 0.45 percent, to 5,487.44. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)