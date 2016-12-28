NEW YORK Dec 28 Stocks fell in low volume on Wednesday in a broad decline, triggered in part by a sharp drop in home resales.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 111.08 points, or 0.56 percent, to 19,833.96, the S&P 500 lost 18.97 points, or 0.84 percent, to 2,249.91 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 48.89 points, or 0.89 percent, to 5,438.56. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)