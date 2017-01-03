NEW YORK Jan 3 Wall Street rose on Tuesday as a post-election rally extended into the new year, helped by gains in Verizon Communications and technology companies including Alphabet and Facebook.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 115.63 points, or 0.59 percent, to 19,878.23, the S&P 500 gained 18.8 points, or 0.84 percent, to 2,257.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 45.97 points, or 0.85 percent, to 5,429.08. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)