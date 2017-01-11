BRIEF-Jindal Steel & Power says minor fire broke out on Monday at co's Angul plant in Odisha
* Says minor fire broke out on monday at an under construction ancillary facility at angul plant in odisha
NEW YORK Jan 11 U.S. stocks ended higher on Wednesday after a day of choppy trading even as many investors fled drug stocks after President-elect Donald Trump said pharmaceutical companies were "getting away with murder" by charging high prices for drugs.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 96.32 points, or 0.49 percent, to 19,951.85, the S&P 500 gained 6.29 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,275.19 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.83 points, or 0.21 percent, to 5,563.65. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction