BRIEF-India's Brooks Labs posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 8.8 million rupees versus profit 46.2 million rupees year ago
NEW YORK Jan 12 The three major U.S. stock indexes closed lower on Thursday as investors awaited fourth-quarter earnings and details of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's economic policy a week before his inauguration.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 63.28 points, or 0.32 percent, to 19,891, the S&P 500 lost 4.88 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,270.44 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.16 points, or 0.29 percent, to 5,547.49. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* March quarter net loss 8.8 million rupees versus profit 46.2 million rupees year ago
* Recommended dividend of 4 rupees per share Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rcROQk) Further company coverage: