NEW YORK Jan 18 The S&P 500 ended a choppy session slightly higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in financials following comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that it "makes sense" to gradually lift interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.05 points, or 0.11 percent, to 19,804.72, the S&P 500 gained 3.98 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,271.87 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.93 points, or 0.31 percent, to 5,555.65. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)