BRIEF-Oswal Overseas March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter profit 49.3 million rupees versus profit 17.5 million rupees year ago
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 813.1 million rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 14.57 billion rupees