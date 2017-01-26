NEW YORK Jan 26 The S&P 500 ended little changed on Thursday as investors paused following a two-day rally that pushed the Dow Jones Industrial Average above the 20,000 mark.

Based on the latest data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 32.05 points, or 0.16 percent, to 20,100.56, the S&P 500 had lost 1.7 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,296.67 and the Nasdaq Composite had dropped 1.16 points, or 0.02 percent, to 5,655.18. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)