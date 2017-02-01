BRIEF-India's Nahar Poly Films March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 6.7 million rupees versus 34.4 million rupees year ago
Feb 1 The S&P 500 rose by a small margin on Wednesday to end a four-day losing streak, buoyed by gains in Apple shares and after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.85 points, or 0.14 percent, to 19,890.94, the S&P 500 gained 0.68 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,279.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.87 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,642.65. (Reporting By Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* March quarter net profit 6.7 million rupees versus 34.4 million rupees year ago
* March quarter net loss 79.8 million rupees versus loss 152.6 million rupees year ago