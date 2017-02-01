Feb 1 The S&P 500 rose by a small margin on Wednesday to end a four-day losing streak, buoyed by gains in Apple shares and after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 26.85 points, or 0.14 percent, to 19,890.94, the S&P 500 gained 0.68 points, or 0.03 percent, to 2,279.55 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.87 points, or 0.5 percent, to 5,642.65. (Reporting By Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)