NEW YORK Feb 9 Wall Street's three main indexes surged to record highs on Thursday after President Donald Trump said, without offering details, said he would make a major tax announcement in a few weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 116.93 points, or 0.58 percent, to 20,171.27, the S&P 500 gained 13.11 points, or 0.57 percent, to 2,307.78 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32.73 points, or 0.58 percent, to 5,715.18. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)