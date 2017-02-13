GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia steady on firmer Wall Street, pound nurses losses
* Little overall reaction to North Korea's latest missile launch
NEW YORK Feb 13 U.S. equity indexes hit record highs on Monday, with the benchmark S&P 500's market value topping $20 trillion as investors bet tax cuts promised by President Donald Trump would boost the economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 142.76 points, or 0.7 percent, to 20,412.13, the S&P 500 gained 12.15 points, or 0.52 percent, to 2,328.25 and the Nasdaq Composite added 29.83 points, or 0.52 percent, to 5,763.96. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Little overall reaction to North Korea's latest missile launch
SYDNEY, May 27 Adani Enterprises will get no exemption or discounted rates on royalties it has to pay to develop its Carmichael coal mine project in Australia, Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said on Saturday.