US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
NEW YORK Feb 16 The S&P 500 dipped on Thursday, weighed down by the energy sector and financials, which snapped a five-session winning streak.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 8.18 points, or 0.04 percent, to close at 20,620.04, the S&P 500 lost 2.02 points, or 0.09 percent, to 2,347.23 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 4.54 points, or 0.08 percent, to 5,814.90. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by James Dalgleish)
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)