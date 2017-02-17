NEW YORK Feb 17 The Nasdaq climbed to its fourth record-high close of the week on Friday and the S&P 500 also rose as gains in Kraft Heinz helped offset selling in energy stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.5 points, or 0.01 percent, to 20,622.27, the S&P 500 gained 3.76 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,350.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.68 points, or 0.41 percent, to 5,838.58. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)