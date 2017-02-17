BRIEF-India's Simbhaoli Sugars posts March-qtr loss
* March quarter net loss 24.7 million rupees versus profit 199.4 million rupees year ago
NEW YORK Feb 17 The Nasdaq climbed to its fourth record-high close of the week on Friday and the S&P 500 also rose as gains in Kraft Heinz helped offset selling in energy stocks.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.5 points, or 0.01 percent, to 20,622.27, the S&P 500 gained 3.76 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,350.98 and the Nasdaq Composite added 23.68 points, or 0.41 percent, to 5,838.58. (Reporting by Noel Randewich; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* March quarter net profit 23.6 million rupees versus profit35.7 million rupees year ago