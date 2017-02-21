NEW YORK Feb 21 U.S. stocks rose to fresh record highs on Tuesday, boosted by strong earnings reports from Wal-Mart and other retailers and continued optimism about the economic agenda of President Donald Trump.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 114.88 points, or 0.56 percent, to 20,738.93, the S&P 500 gained 14.01 points, or 0.60 percent, to 2,365.17 and the Nasdaq Composite added 27.37 points, or 0.47 percent, to 5,865.95. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)