UPDATE 1-Cyclone aims for Bangladesh as flood toll rises to 164 in Sri Lanka
* Sri Lanka sees worst disaster from torrential rains since 2003
NEW YORK Feb 24 Wall Street edged higher on Friday, with the Dow extending its streak of record-setting gains to 11 days, as increases in utilities and other safety plays outweighed declines in financials.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.11 points, or 0.04 percent, to 20,819.43, the S&P 500 gained 3.37 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,367.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.80 points, or 0.17 percent, to 5,845.31. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Sri Lanka sees worst disaster from torrential rains since 2003
* Qtrly consol net profit 12.5 million rupees versus 8.8 million rupees