NEW YORK Feb 24 Wall Street edged higher on Friday, with the Dow extending its streak of record-setting gains to 11 days, as increases in utilities and other safety plays outweighed declines in financials.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 9.11 points, or 0.04 percent, to 20,819.43, the S&P 500 gained 3.37 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,367.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 9.80 points, or 0.17 percent, to 5,845.31. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)