US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
NEW YORK Feb 28 U.S. stocks slipped on Tuesday and the Dow snapped a 12-day winning streak as investors awaited President Donald Trump's address to Congress, while a disappointing profit outlook from Target dragged down retailers.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 24.99 points, or 0.12 percent, to 20,812.45, the S&P 500 lost 6.11 points, or 0.26 percent, to 2,363.64 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 36.46 points, or 0.62 percent, to 5,825.44. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)