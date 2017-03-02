US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
NEW YORK, March 2 U.S. stocks retreated on Thursday, dragged by financial shares, while Caterpillar tumbled following news that federal officials searched the company's Illinois facilities.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.58 points, or 0.53 percent, to 21,002.97, the S&P 500 lost 14.04 points, or 0.59 percent, to 2,381.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.81 points, or 0.73 percent, to 5,861.22. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)