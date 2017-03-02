NEW YORK, March 2 U.S. stocks retreated on Thursday, dragged by financial shares, while Caterpillar tumbled following news that federal officials searched the company's Illinois facilities.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.58 points, or 0.53 percent, to 21,002.97, the S&P 500 lost 14.04 points, or 0.59 percent, to 2,381.92 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 42.81 points, or 0.73 percent, to 5,861.22. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)