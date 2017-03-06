BRIEF-Manpasand beverages to associate with Parle Products
* Says associating with Parle Products Private Limited (Parle- G) and plan to access 4.5 million outlets pan india Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. stocks fell on Monday in a broad decline as investors grew uneasy over the latest tumult surrounding the Trump administration along with geopolitical tensions emanating from North Korea.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 51.16 points, or 0.24 percent, to 20,954.55, the S&P 500 lost 7.78 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,375.34 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.58 points, or 0.37 percent, to 5,849.18. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Says associating with Parle Products Private Limited (Parle- G) and plan to access 4.5 million outlets pan india Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* March quarter net profit 1.29 billion rupees versus 1.12 billion rupees last year