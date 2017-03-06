NEW YORK, March 6 U.S. stocks fell on Monday in a broad decline as investors grew uneasy over the latest tumult surrounding the Trump administration along with geopolitical tensions emanating from North Korea.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 51.16 points, or 0.24 percent, to 20,954.55, the S&P 500 lost 7.78 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,375.34 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.58 points, or 0.37 percent, to 5,849.18. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)