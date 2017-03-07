NEW YORK, March 7 U.S. stock prices fell on Tuesday, as weakness in drug and financial shares sent the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average to their first consecutive sessions of declines in more than a month.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 31.23 points, or 0.15 percent, to 20,923.11, the S&P 500 lost 7.08 points, or 0.30 percent, to 2,368.23 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 15.25 points, or 0.26 percent, to 5,833.93. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)