NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stocks ended little changed in light volume on Monday, with traders eyeing a Federal Reserve meeting expected to result in a rate increase later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 21.3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,881.68, the S&P 500 gained 0.93 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,373.53 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.06 points, or 0.24 percent, to 5,875.78. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)