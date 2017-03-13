US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
NEW YORK, March 13 U.S. stocks ended little changed in light volume on Monday, with traders eyeing a Federal Reserve meeting expected to result in a rate increase later this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 21.3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 20,881.68, the S&P 500 gained 0.93 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,373.53 and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.06 points, or 0.24 percent, to 5,875.78. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)