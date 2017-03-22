US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
NEW YORK, March 22 The S&P 500 ended up slightly on Wednesday as investors focused on President Donald Trump's struggle to push through a healthcare bill and snapped up stocks after a steep drop the day before.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 6.84 points, or 0.03 percent, to 20,661.17, the S&P 500 had gained 4.43 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,348.45 and the Nasdaq Composite had added 27.82 points, or 0.48 percent, to 5,821.64. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)