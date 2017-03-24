NEW YORK, March 24 A dramatic session on Wall Street ended little changed on Friday as stocks pared losses after Republicans pulled their bill to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 58.62 points, or 0.28 percent, to 20,597.96, the S&P 500 lost 1.88 points, or 0.08 percent, to 2,344.08 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.05 points, or 0.19 percent, to 5,828.74. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)