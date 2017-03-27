US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, March 27 The S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Monday, cutting earlier losses, while the Dow declined for an eighth consecutive session as investors assessed how the defeat of President Donald Trump's first major legislative action would impact the rest of his agenda.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 45.74 points, or 0.22 percent, to 20,550.98, the S&P 500 lost 2.39 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,341.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 11.64 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,840.37. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv (Changes headline, updates prices)