NEW YORK, March 28 U.S. stocks posted sharp gains on Tuesday, with financial and energy shares surging, as data showed U.S. consumer confidence at a more than 16-year high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 150.8 points, or 0.73 percent, to 20,701.78, the S&P 500 gained 17 points, or 0.73 percent, to 2,358.59 and the Nasdaq Composite added 34.77 points, or 0.6 percent, to 5,875.14. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak)