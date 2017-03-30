US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
NEW YORK, March 30 Financial shares led Wall Street higher on Thursday after data showed U.S. economic growth was stronger than previously reported last quarter, helped by robust consumer spending.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 69.17 points, or 0.33 percent, to 20,728.49, the S&P 500 gained 6.93 points, or 0.29 percent, to 2,368.06 and the Nasdaq Composite added 16.80 points, or 0.28 percent, to 5,914.34.
The Nasdaq Composite, up 10 of the past 12 sessions, set a record closing high. (Reporting by Lewis Krauskopf; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)