US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
NEW YORK, March 31 Wall Street fell on Friday, pulled down by Exxon Mobil Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co as investors wrapped up a strong quarter and weighed whether corporate earnings reports will justify the market's lofty valuations.
Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 65.13 points, or 0.31 percent, to 20,663.36, the S&P 500 lost 5.36 points, or 0.23 percent, to 2,362.7 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.61 points, or 0.04 percent, to 5,911.74. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)