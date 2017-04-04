NEW YORK, April 4 U.S. stocks closed little changed on Tuesday, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of first-quarter earnings season and remained cautious over President Donald Trump's ability to deliver on promises such as tax reform.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 39.03 points, or 0.19 percent, to 20,689.24, the S&P 500 gained 1.32 points, or 0.06 percent, to 2,360.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.93 points, or 0.07 percent, to 5,898.61. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)