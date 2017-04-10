NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. stocks ended a choppy session up slightly on Monday as gains in energy shares offset losses in financials ahead of bank quarterly earnings this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.92 points, or 0.01 percent, to 20,658.02, the S&P 500 gained 1.62 points, or 0.07 percent, to 2,357.16 and the Nasdaq Composite added 3.11 points, or 0.05 percent, to 5,880.93. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)