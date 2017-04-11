NEW YORK, April 11 U.S. stocks ended down on Tuesday but well off the day's lows, as worries about geopolitical risks dampened investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 6.65 points, or 0.03 percent, to 20,651.37, the S&P 500 lost 3.37 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,353.79 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 14.15 points, or 0.24 percent, to 5,866.77. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by James Dalgleish)