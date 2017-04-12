NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. stocks eased on Wednesday and the S&P 500 closed below a key technical level for the first time since Election Day, pressured by lingering geopolitical concerns and President Donald Trump's comments on the dollar and interest rates

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 61.12 points, or 0.3 percent, to 20,590.18, the S&P 500 lost 8.93 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,344.85 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.61 points, or 0.52 percent, to 5,836.16. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)