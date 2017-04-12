US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St ends little changed ahead of holiday
NEW YORK, May 26 U.S. stocks ended little changed on Friday ahead of a holiday weekend, though major indexes snapped a two-week streak of losses.
NEW YORK, April 12 U.S. stocks eased on Wednesday and the S&P 500 closed below a key technical level for the first time since Election Day, pressured by lingering geopolitical concerns and President Donald Trump's comments on the dollar and interest rates
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 61.12 points, or 0.3 percent, to 20,590.18, the S&P 500 lost 8.93 points, or 0.38 percent, to 2,344.85 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.61 points, or 0.52 percent, to 5,836.16. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)