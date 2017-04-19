US STOCKS-Wall St drifts before long weekend, but consumer stocks up
* Dow flat, S&P up 0.02 pct, Nasdaq up 0.03 pct (Updates to late afternoon)
NEW YORK, April 19 The S&P 500 and Dow closed lower while the Nasdaq advanced on Wednesday as investors digested the latest round of earnings, while a drop in oil prices weighed on the energy sector.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 119.47 points, or 0.58 percent, to 20,403.81, the S&P 500 lost 4.07 points, or 0.17 percent, to 2,338.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.56 points, or 0.23 percent, to 5,863.03. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Nick Zieminski)
