NEW YORK, April 20 U.S. stocks rallied on Thursday, with the Nasdaq closing at a record, as a round of solid earnings led by American Express pushed equities higher.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 174.63 points, or 0.86 percent, to 20,579.12, the S&P 500 gained 17.71 points, or 0.76 percent, to 2,355.88 and the Nasdaq Composite added 53.74 points, or 0.92 percent, to 5,916.78. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)