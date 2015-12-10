BRIEF-India's Hatsun Agro Product posts March-qtr profit
* March quarter net profit 433 million rupees versus loss 167.9 million rupees year ago
Dec 10 Wall Street opened little changed on Thursday as investors were cautious of taking big positions ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate meeting this month.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 11.16 points, or 0.06 percent, to 17,481.14, the S&P 500 lost 0.48 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,047.14 and the Nasdaq composite added 1.00 points, or 0.02 percent, to 5,023.87
(Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
* March quarter net profit 433 million rupees versus loss 167.9 million rupees year ago
May 8 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 30 points at 7,327 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.