Dec 10 Wall Street opened little changed on Thursday as investors were cautious of taking big positions ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve's interest rate meeting this month.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 11.16 points, or 0.06 percent, to 17,481.14, the S&P 500 lost 0.48 points, or 0.02 percent, to 2,047.14 and the Nasdaq composite added 1.00 points, or 0.02 percent, to 5,023.87

(Reporting by Darshana Sankararaman in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)